Tyrone Masters conclude group stages in style

ALL-IRELAND OVER-40S TOURNAMENT

Tyrone 2-13 Antrim 0-7

TYRONE Masters have finished joint-top of the table following Saturday’s win 2-13 to 0-7 over Antrim at Cargin meaning that they remain in a strong position to retain their All-Ireland title. Tyrone got off to a strong start with points from Mark Donnelly and Shane McCann, though Antrim responded with scores from Kieran Close and Paddy Cunningham.

The Red Hands gathered momentum with points from Martin Conway and a brilliantly taken penalty from Mark Donnelly after Barry Daly was upended in the square.

Donnelly then put Tyrone firmly in control of proceedings when he got his second goal of the contest, firing in the rebound after another penalty, which was originally saved by the Antrim net-minder.

Tyrone led 2-6 to 0-4 at the break and scores after the break from Johnny O’Neill, Conor Gormley, Mark Donnelly, Martin McGrath and Plunkett Tuohey ensured a comfortable victory against the Saffrons.

The result means that Tyrone have topped the group on 10 points alongside Dublin, Donegal, Kerry, and Sligo and now they await confirmation of their next battle in just over a week’s time.