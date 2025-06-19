Tyrone Masters in cruise control against Armagh

ALL-IRELAND OVER-40S TOURNAMENT

Armagh 0-6 Tyrone 3-13

TYRONE Masters travelled to Pearse Og park to play Armagh on Saturday and belied the terrible weather conditions with an impressive 3-13 to 0-6 victory in their latest All-Ireland group stage match.

Advertisement

The Red Hands started strongly with scores from Barry Daly, Johnny O’Neill, Proinsais O’Kane and Mark Donnelly with Armagh mustering two frees to keep themselves in touch.

However, Tyrone rolled through the gears with goals from Daly and wing-back Gary Coney, as well as a point from Conor Gormley to set up a strong 2-5 to 0-3 lead at at the interval.

Tyrone kept on plugging away with further scores from Donnelly and Michael Anderson as Armagh’s challenge more or less fizzled out. Tyrone made sure of a very comfortable victory with points from Damian Kelly, Ryan Quinn and Martin Taggart before Dónal McAnallen applied the coup de grace with their third goal of the afternoon.

Next for Tyrone is a massive game against Dublin on the final weekend of July.