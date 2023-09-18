Tyrone Masters make it three-in-a-row

TYRONE 0-12 KERRY 0-6

A BRILLIANT second-half performance laced with quality play throughout the field saw the Tyrone Masters make history by becoming the first ever from the county to win three consecutive All-Irelands on Saturday in Roscommon.

It was a memorable day for the over-40s as they celebrated another magnificent achievement. Their almost total control when it mattered most here made all the difference, and ensured that much-sought after record.

This was a Red Hand side which revelled in the occasion. Their skill, fitness and teamwork were all very much in evidence. Star man, Stephen O’Neill, Michael Anderson, Conor Gormley, Eoin Bradley and Marty McGrath all excelled, but this was a team effort which meant the result was virtually secured entering the final quarter.

For all that, though, the opening period proved to be a closely-contested one, as befitting these two great rivals. Kerry’s challenge was led by former county player, Aidan O’Mahony, and his promptings helped them to stay in touch with the Ulster side in that first half.

Swapped points between him and a Niall Gormley free for Tyrone settled the two teams. However, things didn’t develop in the way that many in the large attendance might have hoped. Instead, too many wides, balls dropped short and misplaced passes meant that there were just two points scored by the 20th minute.

Michael Anderson finally broke the deadlock with the interval fast approaching. Suddenly, Tyrone began to unlock the determined Kingdom defence. Eoin Bradley worked hard, while the assists provided by Stephen O’Neill on numerous occasions proved to be absolutely crucial.

A third point from Damien Kelly after a pass from Stephen O’Neill and the good work of Eoin made it 0-3 to 0-1 and affairs were definitely looking more positive for the Red Hands. But, as often happens, the run-in to the break saw Kerry stage a mini-revival.

Points courtesy of Kevin Lynch and Mark Crowley brought the teams level. Then, as the tension mounted, a goal for Tyrone by Martin Grimes was disallowed for a square ball.

The consolation was a Niall Gormley point which edged them ahead, as the rivalry of years gone by was highlighted by yellow cards for Stephen O’Neill and Aidan O’Mahony. Just a point separated the teams at the interval, providing plenty for both management teams to ponder on for the second half.

It was clear, though, on the resumption that this was a rejuvenated Tyrone team. Their intent was clear, as their fitness, ball control and overall teamwork soon began to have a telling impact. Team captain, Aidan Brady, led by example in defence, Conor Gormley orchestrated things at centre-back, while the efforts of Marty McGrath, Barry Collins, Stephen O’Neill and Eoin Bradley also proved crucial.

Marty McGrath, eligible for Tyrone due to Fermanagh’s inability to field a team, extended the lead and that opened the floodgates for more of the same.

Suddenly full-forward, Michael Anderson, stepped up to the mark in magnificent fashion. Four brilliant points from play in the third quarter saw him transform the Tyrone challenge. Each one was a classic, long, high and straight over the bar. They helped the Red Hands into an emphatic 0-10 to 0-3 ahead, with Martin Grimes also getting onto the scoresheet.

Now Tyrone were really turning on the style. They were ready and poised to finish the job and, with a seven-point lead to enjoy, the outlook was definitely positive. However, there were just a couple of anxious moments before that third consecutive title was finally secured.

Kerry sensed that matters were slipping from their grasp and three points in a row gave them a glimmer of hope. John O’Connor registered three frees in quick succession to reduce the deficit to four points with ten minutes remaining.

But the reigning champions held their nerve, and there was never any real danger of them slipping up. Good play from Damien Kelly, Eoin Bradley and Martin Grimes steadied things, and paved the way for the cruise to the final whistle.

The Scorers

Tyrone

Michael Anderson 0-5 (1f), Niall Gormley 0-2 (1f), Damien Kelly 0-2, Martin Grimes 0-1, Stephen O’Neill 0-1 (1f), Marty McGrath 0-1.

Kerry

John O’Connor 0-3 (3f), Kevin Lynch 0-1, Mark Crowley 0-1, Aidan O’Mahony 0-1.

The Teams

Tyrone

Colin Touhey, Damien McDevitt, Aidan Brady, Ciaran Gourley, Colm McGurk, Conor Gormley, Gary Coney, Martin McGrath, Barry Collins, Damien Kelly, Stephen O’Neill, Eoin Bradley, Niall Gormley, Michael Anderson, Martin Grimes.

Rolling sub – Martin Brannigan for C McGurk.

Kerry

Tony Lyons, Timmy O’Leary, John Brosnan, Shane Dennehy, Fergus McAuliffe, Don Murphy, Colm Brosnan, Aidan O’Mahony, Brian O’Sullivan-Darcy, Mark Crowley, John O’Connor, Eoghan Lawlor, James Nagle, Ian McCarthy, Terry O’Sullivan.

Rolling subs – Kevin Lynch for T O’Sullivan, John Enright for F MxAuliffe, William Kirby for C Brosnan, Dave Curtain for I McCarthy, Donnacha Enright for D Kennelly, Niall Hobbert for T Lyons, Brian O’Sullivan-Darcy for M Crowley.

Referee

Michael McGirl, Leitrim.