THE four-in-a-row All-Ireland-winning Tyrone Masters team will face their Donegal counterparts on Saturday, 29 March in Glasgow in aid of an ambitious Scotland GAA fundraising drive.

Scotland GAA, whose chairman is Gortin native Peter Mossey, are seeking to develop their facilities at the Pearse Park Centre for Culture and Sport in Glasgow.

In the pipeline is a new, full-sized floodlit pitch for football, hurling, camogie and shared use with Shinty and Aussie Rules, paired with a state of the art pavilion with modern changing facilities and an Irish Cultural Centre, including a viewing gallery and social space.

There will be a special weekend of events on the weekend of March 28-29 with a view to raising funds to the proposed new developments.

On Friday, March 28, the Sam Maguire will be welcomed to Celtic Park for a gala reception hosted by Scotland GAA.

The gala dinner will acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the all-conquering Tyrone Masters footballers as well as the Donegal team, who last year won the All-Ireland Plate title.

Special guests will include leading sporting and cultural figures from Ireland and Scotland, and there will be ample networking opportunities and goodies for event sponsors.

Then on Saturday, March 29, at the Clydebank Community Sport Hub in Glasgow, Tyrone and Donegal Masters will face off for the Willie Dowds Memorial Trophy at 11.30am, before that day’s big Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts.

For more information email chairperson@scotlandgaa.ie or contact 07900897560.