Tyrone Minor girls beat Armagh in Championship opener

TYRONE 4-14 ARMAGH 1-4

Clinical Tyrone opened their Tier One Ulster Ladies Minor Championship campaign with a resounding win at Moortown on Saturday over Armagh.

This was as good as it could have been from the Red Hands. Going through the gears they dominated the contest from start to finish with thre of the goals coming from substitutes coming off the bench.

While the Orchard side did have some injury issues to contend with Tyrone took full advantage with a good spread of scorers over the hour and a defence that dealt with everything that came their way.

Mya Willimson netted twice while Ella Caffrey and Aine Strain also hit goals. Inded the Red Hands could have added more.

Niamh Coyle and Sorcha Gormley impressed, with good contributions too from Eimear McCanny, Aoibheann Gallagher, Nicole Donaghy, Caoileann Quinn and Emma Murphy.

Manager Darren McCann is expecting a stiffer challenge this weekend against what promises to be a decent Cavan side at Drumlane.

The hosts have been doing sterling work behind the scenes over the past few years and they will start the Minor competition as favourites to annex the top prize. Cavan have been there or there abouts over the past couple of year but many feel this is Tyrone’s best assembled and most experienced squad in several seasons. It should make for an excellent contest.

Ulster Under 16 Championship

CAVAN 5-14 TYRONE 4-9

Despite a spirited second half fightback Tyrone Under-16s came out on the wrong side of an eight point loss against Cavan at Drumlane on the back off an opening round draw with Donegal. A strong Breffni side took control early on and stormed into a 4-11 to three point lead by the break.

The Red Hands rallied after the break and certainly improved but Cavan always had the upper hand and were impressive victors in the end.