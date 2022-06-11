Tyrone Minors lose out narrowly to Kerry

TYRONE 1-4 KERRY 0-8

ULSTER champions Tyrone saw their quest for All-Ireland Minor glory end in bitter disappointment when they lost out narrowly to Kerry in a dour quarter-final clash at Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Hands looked a pale shadow of the side which had marauded through their provincial campaign as they struggled to break down a grimly defiant and defensive Kingdom unit.

Despite the boost of a fisted goal from Caolan Donnelly in the seventh minute, Tyrone could only muster two more scores during an attritional first period- both frees converted by Noah Grimes and Ronan Molloy.

Kerry led 0-6 to 1-2 at the break, with Cormac Dillon scoring three points, and they extended that advantage on the resumption courtesy of a fine score from half-back Eddie Healy.

In a scrappy second half Tyrone did have their chances as Donnelly was denied a second goal by Kerry keeper Shay O’Meara. Right at the death Donnelly also skimmed the crossbar when put through by Eoin McElholm but the Kingdom just held out to advance.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Tyrone: Conor McAneney, Joey Clarke, Ben Hughes, Conor Devlin, Barry McMenamin, Callum Daly, Nathan Farry, Conan Devlin, Conor O’Neill, Sean Hughes (0-1), Eoin McElholm, Caolan Donnelly (1-0), Noah Grimes (0-1,f), Ronan Molloy (0-2,1f) , Michael McElhatton. Subs used: Sheehan Fay for S Hughes (39 mins), Ruairi McCullagh for M McElhatton (48), Charlie Donnelly for C Devlin (51), Leo Hughes for R Molloy (52), Niall McCarney for N Farry (59)

Kerry: Shay O’Meara, Maidhci Lynch, Liam Evans, Ruairi Burke, Eddie Healy (0-1), Colm Browne, Fionn Murphy (0-1,f), Jack O’Sullivan, Evan Doyle, Niall Collins, Cormac Dillon (0-3,1 m), Jack Clifford (0-1), Paddy Lane (0-1), Donagh O’Sullivan (0-1), Odhran Ferris. Subs used: Padraig Moynihan for E Boyle (51 mins), Darragh O’Connor for N Collins (55)

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)