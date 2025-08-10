Tyrone Open titles decided at Omagh

AFTER a week of thrilling action at Omagh Lawn Tennis Club, the winners of the Tyrone National Tour 500 Open titles were decided during an exciting finals day.

An entertaining day of on-court action resulted in Jason McMurray and Eve Callaghan picking up the top singles honours after beating Mark Smyth and Kathryn Gaw in their respective finals.

And in the top-flight doubles, McMurray teamed up with Ross McCarey to win the men’s title from Paddy Cosgrave and Francis Venzon, while Gaw and James Laird pipped Venzon and Elaine Chambers to the mixed title.

There were several local winners on the day too with Omagh’s Andy Moore picking up a doubles double with Darren Pearce in the MD2 category and Orla Malone in the XD2 competition, while he had to settle for the runner-up spot in the MS2 event after losing to Ciaran Gillen in the final.

Finals Results

WS 4 Final, Katrina Deas bt Vanessa Mcbrien [1], 4/6, 6/4, 11/9; WS 6 Final, Anna St George bt Kirsty Keegan 6/3, 1/6, 10/6; MD 6 Final, Rob Connolly & Rory Patton bt Joey Acompanado & Peter Wong, 6/1, 6/3; MS 4 Final, Ciaran Gillen [2] bt Andy Moore [1], 6/7, 6/4, 10/8; MS 6 Final, Anthony Neeson [1] bt Aaron Brady [2], 6/2, 4/6, 13/11; XD 6 Final, Simon McCormack & Kathleen Maguire [2] bt David Millar & Ursula McGee 6/1, 6/3; MS 1 Final, Jason Mcmurray [1] BT Mark Smyth [2], 6/2, 6/4; WS 1 Final, Eve Callaghan bt Kathryn Gaw 6/0, 6/0; WD 4 Final, Orla Malone & Vanessa McBrien [1] bt Joanne Hurl & Janet McCleary [2], 6/1, 6/2; WD 4 Consolation Final, Clodagh Kerr & Cherry Lyons bt Anne Buchanan & Ineta Kryzeviciute, 9/3; WD 6 Final, Kathleen Maguire and Sharon Wilson bt Hannah Catterson & Ntombizanele Gcado, 7/6, 6/7, 10/8; MD 2 Final, Andy Moore & Darren Pearce [2] bt Andrew McKeeman & David Mercer [1], 6/2. 7/5; XD 4 Final, Martin Fryer & Andrea Irvine [4] bt David Grainger & Maeve Coney [2], 6/4, 5/7, 10/4; XD 2, Andy Moore & Orla Malone [1] bt Andrew McKeeman & Joanne Hurl, 4/6, 6/2, 10/6; WS 6 Consolation Final, Sharon Wilson bt Ursula McGee, 9/7; MD 4 Final, Phil Dilleyston & Jordan Wallace [1] bt Geoff Hawkes & Conor Loughrey, 6/1, 6/2.

