A DISASTROUS first half display left Tyrone with too much to do on the resumption as they slumped to a heavy defeat against the All-Ireland champions.

There were 14, 336 fans in the BOX-It Athletic Grounds for this hugely anticipated clash of the old rivals. But the close exchanges never really materialised as the Sam Maguire holders romped to victory.

It was looking bad for the Red Hands as they tried to stem the tide against the wind in the opening period. Niall Morgan was called upon early to save a Greg McCabe shot, in what proved to be an ominous warning sign.

Armagh, backed by the majority of the large attendance, began to display the confidence which took them to All-Ireland glory in 2024.

Tyrone worked hard to create opportunities and the efforts of Michael McKernan, Seanie O’Donnell, Kieran McGeary and Shea O’Hare looked set to yield the dividends, poor shot selection undermined their impact.

Instead, the Orchard county were firmly on top and hit with style on the counter-attack. A goal from Andrew Murnin and a series of two pointers saw them into a very healthy 1-14 to 0-3 interval lead. Tyrone’s only points in that half were the opener, a second from Darren McCurry and then the third courtesy of Seanie O’Donnell.

Hopes were high, though, that they would be able to cut the deficit dramatically on the resumption.

But they were fighting an even more uphill battle when Tomas McCormack, Roryr Grugan, Conor Turbett and Andrew Murnin all registered points.

Tyrone’s best spell came after that as they enjoyed a prolonged period of dominance. Liam Gray, a two pointer from Darren McCurry, Brian Kennedy, Shea O’Hare and Seanie O’Donnell all scored to leave it 1-19 to 0-12.

However, it was Armagh who were always in control. While Kieran McGeary, Eoin McElholm and Kieran McGeary fired over, it was a case of too little too late as the Red Hands lost out at the finish by eight points on a score of 1-23 to 0-18.

They will no doubt have plenty of lessons to learn as they prepare for the trip to Mayo in two weeks for what is already set to be a crucial clash.