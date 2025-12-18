Tyrone stars present Sigersons Youth Awards

A BRILLIANT night was had by all in the Fir Trees Hotel last Wednesday as Strabane Sigersons hosted its annual Youth Presentation function.

Six teams, boys and girls from Under 14 to Under 18 were represented. Thanks to Kyle Morrison who did a great job at organising the evening and to the club President John McCrory being there for the presentations.

A special thanks to the special guests Mattie Donnelly and 2025 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies winner Sasha Byrne for coming along and presenting the trophies and medals.

They both spoke brilliantly about their careers; they are fantastic role models for the young people in Strabane. The award winners were as follows:

U14 Girls

Commendation – Thea Duddy

Most Improved – Farrah Donaghey

Player of the Year – Megan Skeffington

U14 Boys

Commendation – Noah Connolly

Most Improved- James Kerlin

Platyer of the Year – Jamie McLaughlin

U16 Girls

Commendation – Micah Conwell

Most Improved – Cara McCay

Player of the Year – Toni McGettigan

U16 Boys

Commendation/Top Scorer – Haydn Williamson

Most Improved – Charlie McElroy

Player of the Year – Liam Harper

U18 Girls

Commendation – Sheneice McGarrigle

Most Improved – Caoife Harkin

Player of the Year – Fianna Gallagher

U18 Boys

Commendation – Fintan Foley

Most improved – Jernan O’Connor

Player of the Year – Ross Tourish

Special Recognition (Tyrone U14 Girls) – Megan Skeffington