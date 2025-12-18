Tyrone stars present Sigersons Youth Awards

A BRILLIANT night was had by all in the Fir Trees Hotel last Wednesday as Strabane Sigersons hosted its annual Youth Presentation function.
Six teams, boys and girls from Under 14 to Under 18 were represented. Thanks to Kyle Morrison who did a great job at organising the evening and to the club President John McCrory being there for the presentations.
A special thanks to the special guests Mattie Donnelly and 2025 All-Ireland Intermediate Ladies winner Sasha Byrne for coming along and presenting the trophies and medals.
They both spoke brilliantly about their careers; they are fantastic role models for the young people in Strabane. The award winners were as follows:
U14 Girls
Commendation – Thea Duddy
Most Improved – Farrah Donaghey
Player of the Year – Megan Skeffington
U14 Boys
Commendation – Noah Connolly
Most Improved- James Kerlin
Platyer of the Year – Jamie McLaughlin
U16 Girls
Commendation – Micah Conwell
Most Improved – Cara McCay
Player of the Year – Toni McGettigan
U16 Boys
Commendation/Top Scorer – Haydn Williamson
Most Improved – Charlie McElroy
Player of the Year – Liam Harper
U18 Girls
Commendation – Sheneice McGarrigle
Most Improved – Caoife Harkin
Player of the Year – Fianna Gallagher
U18 Boys
Commendation – Fintan Foley
Most improved – Jernan O’Connor
Player of the Year – Ross Tourish
Special Recognition (Tyrone U14 Girls) – Megan Skeffington