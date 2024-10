TYRONE teams have been kept apart in the draw for the third round of the fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup.

Ardstraw, Dunbreen Rovers and Killen Rangers all received home draws however the rest have been handed some tricky away ties.

On paper at least the pick of those ties is Tummery Athletic’s trip to Derry side, Trojans YCG, who defeated Dergview Reserves 6-0 in Round One.

Advertisement

Mountjoy United also face a tough test at Magherafelt Sky Blues while Benny Boyle’s Strathroy Harps visit Mid Ulster outfit Riverdale.

Beragh Swifts and Castlederg United travel to Carniny Amateur Youth and Armagh Celtic respectively.

Of the home ties, Ardstraw host Portrush, Dunbreen Rovers entertain the winners of Cookstown Olympic versus Limavady United under-21s second round tie while Killen welcome Southside Rangers, who defeated holders Enniskillen Rangers last time out.

The only all Fermanagh and Western tie sees Enniskillen Town United host Magheraveely.

2021 winners Coalisland Athletic travel to Ballynure OB.

All third round ties have been pencilled in for November 16 and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required. Kick off 1.30pm

Draw

Advertisement

Ardstraw vs Portrush; Armagh Celtic vs Castlederg United; Carniny Amateur Youth vs Beragh Swifts; Dunbreen Rovers vs Cookstown Olympic/Limavady United U-21; Enniskillen Town United vs Magheraveely; Killen Rangers vs Southside Rangers; Lisbellaw United vs Kilrea United; Magherafelt Sky Blues vs Mountjoy United; NFC Kesh vs Willowbank II; Riverdale vs Strathroy Harps; Trojans YCG vs Tummery Athletic