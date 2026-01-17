Tyrone TKD hosts ‘Olympic’ fundraiser

TKD Tyrone, Tyrone’s leading martial arts club raised over £5000 for charity through a unique Olympic event held at Omagh Leisure Centre last week.

The club welcomed Irish elite athlete and Youth Development coach, Leroy Nsilu Dilandu, to Omagh Leisure Centre on Saturday, putting club members through their paces with an intense training session. The event raised funds for Omagh Saturday Club – a volunteer-led initiative that provides children with additional needs from the Omagh area with a fun, safe and supportive day out on the last Saturday of every month, while also offering much-needed respite to their families.

Leroy was accompanied on the day by Dyzile Chin Estrada, Evelina Paulauskiene and Yeva Kovalchuk – Irish National Team junior members – who put on an exhibition of their skills, showing why they have all medalled at recent European events.

The afternoon session of the event involved selected members of the Youth Elite TKD Tyrone Competition Squad showcasing their own skills under Olympic competition rules and equipment. Brenda Mahon (Tae Kwon Do Ireland Executive Member) managed the electrical scoring system and the students performances were analysed by Leroy and Martin Flemming, President of TKD Ireland.

Margaret Wilkinson, founder of the Saturday club was delighted to receive a cheque for £5496 from all of the activities that the students undertook to raise funds.

She remarked how grateful her club were to be selected as designated charity, and took great heart from the cheerful disposition and the energy and enthusiasm that the students brought to their fundraising tasks.

Annie O’Hare, co-ordinator of the event, also sang the praises of her students, saying: “We are so proud of everyone for the effort they put in, and were delighted to raise awareness for the Saturday Club and the amazing work of Margaret Wilkinson and her dedicated team.”

Ms O’Hare also conveyed the club’s gratitude to several sponsors of the event: DAC Electrical, Cullen Plastering, Dinnys Nearby, Castlederg, The Coach Inn Omagh, Canavans, Garvaghey and Galaxy Facilities Management who sponsored a Powerball Competition. Thanks also to Lisburn Tae Kwon Do for providing equipment.