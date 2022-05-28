Tyrone U20 star Ruairi Canavan called into senior set-up

By Niall Gartland

TALENTED young forward Ruairi Canavan is the latest member of Tyrone’s All-Ireland U20 winning team to be called into the senior panel ahead of next Sunday’s qualifier clash against Armagh.

Canavan, who was named U20 Footballer of the Year after a string of awesome attacking displays en route to All-Ireland glory, has been earning plaudits far and wide though there was uncertainty about whether he would be called into the Tyrone senior panel at this stage.

However, it is understood that that he is the fourth member of Paul Devlin’s U20 squad – alongside Niall Devlin, Steve Donaghy, and Michael McGleenan – to link up with the senior set-up following their All-Ireland final victory over Kildare a fortnight ago.

Ruairi is younger brother of another talented Tyrone forward, Darragh, and is son of Red Hand legend Peter. However, it’s fair to say he’s been making his own mark and scored an average of nearly 7.5 points a game as Tyrone U20s claimed a provincial and All-Ireland double.