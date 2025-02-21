Tyrone U20s pitted in five-team group for Ulster C’ship

DEFENDING Ulster and All-Ireland U20 champions Tyrone have been pitted in a five-team group for the 2025 provincial series alongside Donegal, Antrim, Down and Fermanagh.

The round robin will commence on Wednesday, March 19, with exact scheduling to be confirmed by Ulster GAA this week.

The top team in each group progress to the provincial semi-finals. The second and third place teams willcriss-cross and play each other in two quarter-final clashes. The Ulster final will take place on Wednesday, April 30.

There will be Tier Two knockout competitions at provincial and national for counties who do not qualify for the quarter-final stage.

Tyrone U20s will have big ambitions of progressing far in the competition and it was recently announced that they will be lead on the pitch by two prominent members of last year’s All-Ireland winning team.

Donaghmore’s Joey Clarke will captain the team this season while he will be assisted by another promising young talent, Omagh St Enda’s Callum Daly as vice-captain.

Clarke won Ulster Minor League and Championship titles in 2022 and Ulster and All-Ireland Under-20 titles last season scoring a key goal in the final of the latter tie against Kerry.

He was also a member of the St Joseph’s Donaghmore team which won the Paddy Drummond All-Ireland Schools crown in 2023, as well as three Tyrone Minor Grade One Championship titles on the spin with his club from 2021-23.

Callum Daly also brings significant accomplishment to his role. He was a key player in the Omagh CBS team which sealed back-to-back Ulster MacRory Cup and All-Ireland Hogan Cup titles, captaining the side in 2024.

He also won Ulster Minor League and Championship titles in 2022 and Ulster and All-Ireland Under-20 titles last season.

Meanwhile, the Ulster U17 Championship will operate under a different format this year. Rather than the two group stages of five and four teams, there will be a backdoor knockout format.

Tyrone U17s remain under the tutelage of Gerard Donnelly, who is assisted by Ciaran Gourley, Sean Murphy, Niall Morgan and goalkeeping coach Colly Tuohey.

As preparation for the Ulster Championship proper, they will participate in an Ulster league campaign where they have been pitted alongside Derry and Antrim in their group.