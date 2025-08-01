Tyrone Under-16s progress to Buncrana Cup Final

BUNCRANA CUP SEMI-FINAL

Donegal 1-12 Tyrone 1-14

THE Tyrone Under 16 side progressed to a spot in the Buncrana Cup Final after they narrowly defeated hosts Donegal in Convoy on Saturday afternoon.

Karl Lacey’s Donegal were excellent in the first half and led by 1-9 to 0-2 at the break with Finn Gillespie bagging the goal.

However, Tyrone dominated the midfield in the second half, and even though they had Cillian Ellis was sent off, they were able to get the scores they needed to win the match.

Tyrone started well with a point from Conan Canavan in the second minute.

Conor Taggart put the size five in the back of the net seconds later but the goal was ruled out for a square ball.

Finn Gillespie opened Donegal’s account with a superb two-point free.

Tadhg McDaid and Oisin Mullen then followed up with lovely scores from play.

Donegal swooped for a fine goal in the 17th minute with Conor Griffin releasing his Four Masters clubmate Gillespie who finished smartly to the net.

Matthew Mulholland was black-carded for a trip on a Donegal player but Tyrone did get the next score through Canavan.

Donegal made good use of the breeze supporting them and Danny Cooney, Thomas McHugh, and Tadhg McDaid all struck points.

McDaid was a real driving force and he fired over a superb two-pointer for his team to help them into a 1-9 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Tyrone knew they had to up the ante and Charlie Meenan kicked a point before Donegal goalkeeper Cormac Crossan made a good save from Taggart.

Shea O’Donnell converted the resulting ‘45’, and Tyrone were able to build up momentum after that as they took control at midfield.

Canavan (free), Odhran Barrett, Ruairi O’Neill and Matthew F Daly all struck good points from play.

Donegal couldn’t get their hands on the ball and Canavan registered a superb two-pointer before Barrett tapped over.

It was all going Tyrone’s way but they were dealt a blow in the 50th minute when Cillian Ellis was sent off for a high tackle on Darragh O’Hare.

However, the Red Hands then nudged in front when Canavan kicked a superb two-point free which was brought forward for dissent.

Donegal had to wait until the 56th minute for their first point of the second half with Conor Griffin helping Gillespie’s free over the bar.

O’Hare pushed Lacey’s side one ahead with a free in the 57th minute but they then conceded a penalty two minutes later.

Barrett’s shot dropped short and was retrieved by Spencer O’Donnell, and as Mark Wilkinson tried to clear the danger, he touched the ball on the ground.

Aodhan Corry took responsibility for the penalty and buried it into the bottom corner.

Mark Anthony McGuinness replied with a good point and Donegal had three chances to equalise after that but sent them all wide.

Tyrone held firm and a late fisted point from the impressive Matthew F Daly sent them through to the decider.

Teams

Donegal: Cormac Crossan; Niall McBrearty, Mark Wilkinson, Raynne Rowan; Matthew McGinley, Tadhg McDaid (0-4, 1tp), Thomas McHugh (0-1); Conor Griffin (0-1), Rory Gill; Oisin Mullen (0-1), Danny Cooney (0-1), Lewis Cunnea; MJ Ward, Darragh O’Hare (0-1, 1f), Finn Gillespie (1-2, 1tpf) Subs: Evan Duffy for Gill (Half-time), Charlie McLaughlin for Ward (36 mins), Mark Anthony McGuinness (0-1) for Cunnea (49 mins), Fionnan Coyle for McLaughlin (54 mins).

Tyrone: Jamie Kelly; Flynn Neeson, Thomas Gallen, Eoin Kelly; Ruairi O’Neill (0-1), Sean Donnelly, Aodhan Corry (1-0, 1 pen); Cillian Ellis, Charlie Meenan (0-1); Matthew Mulholland, Odhran Barrett (0-2). Matthew F Daly (0-2); Conan Canavan (0-7, 2tpfs, 1f), Shea O’Donnell (0-1, 1 ‘45’), Conor Taggart. Subs: Vincent Gormley and Ciaran McCrystal for Mulholland and Taggart (36 mins), Spencer O’Donnell for Sean O’Donnell (58 mins).

Referee: Pat Barrett (Milford)