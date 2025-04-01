Tyrone Under-20s coach praises the team’s unselfishness

TYRONE Under-20 coach Connor O’Donnell has lauded the unselfishness of his squad with everyone playing for each other, despite the clear star quality inherent within the panel.

The majority of the Red Hands six goals against shell-shocked Fermanagh last week in Dungannon were carved out as a result of polished team-work, with players picking out colleagues better placed to have a pop at the posts.

O’Donnell gleaned more satisfaction from that aspect of their hammering of the Ernesiders than anything else as he reflected on their facile Championship win at Dungannon on Wednesday evening.

“ Probably the most pleasing thing was that all the boys did the right thing at the right moments. They didn’t play for themselves just as individuals, they gave the ball when they needed to.

“ The spread of scores came from everywhere on the pitch so it’s a good sign. The stuff we are working on at training is being shown during matches and reflected on the scoreboard.”

A quality attacker in own own right with Omagh St Enda’s over the past decade or so, O’Donnell stated that everyone within the Tyrone squad had bought into the advice instilled by manager Paul Devlin about the need to put in a solid hour’s graft out on the pitch.

“ From day one when the boys came through the door Paul said to them that hard work was key. The lads are chomping at the bit and there is other lads who didn’t get on probably feel a bit aggrieved that they didn’t get game time.

” But there will be opportunities for them as well to showcase their ability. If you display the hard work and grit, the rest of the fancy stuff can come after that.”

Next up for Tyrone in their group is a shoot-out with Donegal in Ballybofey with the winner almost certain to top the section. Conor is expecting a much more formidable test against the Tir Chonnail.

“ We didn’t look past this Fermanagh game to be fair. Now we will have a look at Donegal and see what they can bring. It will be in their backyard in Ballybofey so it will be a huge test. Any Tyrone team who goes down and wins there are doing well so our boys will be looking to make their mark.

“ The lads are all sensible enough to know that their minutes are being managed. Caolan Donnelly had a bad hamstring injury in November and he’s come back and got some match time.

“It’s going to take the full panel if we are to be successful as we go along.”