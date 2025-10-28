Tyrone women wanted for new basketball programme

A new programme is being launched in Dungannon next week to get more women involved in basketball.

The Tyrone Towers club is running a She Got Game programme for six weeks, aimed at women who are over 18.

The programme is designed to support and encourage women of all skill levels to get involved in the sport of basketball.

Whether you’re a complete rookie or an old school all-star, ‘She Got Game’ is here to empower you on your basketball journey.

The programme is fully funded by Basketball NI.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We will get the opportunity to attend blitz events and can organise our own games between other participating clubs.

“All games will be 8-minute halves, running clock, no scorekeeping and no zone defence.

“Within Tyrone Towers, we have a huge network of women – whether its past players, past/current parents of kids who play, referees, committee members or other women who have shown an interest in basketball over the years.

“We’d like to invite you join us for a bit of fun on a Tuesday evening from 7-8pm beginning 4th November.

“The session will be held in Drumglass High School, Dungannon.”

Here is a link to some posts on Basketball NI’s website so you can get a feel for the She Got Game Programme.

If you need any more information email shegotgamett@gmail.com