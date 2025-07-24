BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Tyrone’s 1973 Ulster Senior champions reunite

  • 24 July 2025
Tyrone’s 1973 Ulster Senior champions reunite
Most of the Tyrone 1973 squad, who attended a reunion at Canavan's, back row from from left, Gerry Taggart, Mickey Jordan, Eamon Hetherington, Barny McAnespie, Oliver Nugent, Aidan McMahon, Sean McElhatton, Hugh Crawford, Paddy Park, Paddy McMahon, Brendan Donnelly, and Noel McGinn. Seated from left, Jackie Duffy, John Early Frank McGurk, Peter Mulgrew, Micky Hughes, Tommy Woods, Kevin Teague, Patsy Hetherington, and Jake Quinn. MC 7
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 24 July 2025
Less than a minute

CANAVAN’S was the venue and reminiscing and reflection were the order of the night as the Tyrone’s Ulster Championship winning team of 1973 met for an evening of fun, laughter and nostalgia last Thursday evening.

The event was the brainchild of ex-Killyman and Tyrone star Mickey Hughes who along with Aidan McMahon worked closely together to get as many of the players as possible on board.

Sadly team manager Jody O’Neill and former players Seamus Donaghy, Pat King and Mickey John Forbes have all gone to their eternal reward while a couple of others were unavailable due to illness.

Advertisement

Those, however, who managed to make it were delighted with the recognition and delighted to be offered the chance to catch up with old friends and former team mates.

Speeches were short and entertaining as Aidan McMahon and Mickey Hughes helped keep the craic going. Among the highlights of the night was a visit from Peter Canavan while all assembled were presented with a personalised Louisville Slugger baseball bat in Tyrone colours.

Related posts:

Tyrone Masters building up momentum Clarkes sweep their neighbours aside

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn