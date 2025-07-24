Tyrone’s 1973 Ulster Senior champions reunite

CANAVAN’S was the venue and reminiscing and reflection were the order of the night as the Tyrone’s Ulster Championship winning team of 1973 met for an evening of fun, laughter and nostalgia last Thursday evening.

The event was the brainchild of ex-Killyman and Tyrone star Mickey Hughes who along with Aidan McMahon worked closely together to get as many of the players as possible on board.

Sadly team manager Jody O’Neill and former players Seamus Donaghy, Pat King and Mickey John Forbes have all gone to their eternal reward while a couple of others were unavailable due to illness.

Advertisement

Those, however, who managed to make it were delighted with the recognition and delighted to be offered the chance to catch up with old friends and former team mates.

Speeches were short and entertaining as Aidan McMahon and Mickey Hughes helped keep the craic going. Among the highlights of the night was a visit from Peter Canavan while all assembled were presented with a personalised Louisville Slugger baseball bat in Tyrone colours.