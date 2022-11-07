Tyrone’s 2023 NFL schedule released

The Tyrone footballers look set to start their 2023 Allianz National Football League Division One campaign with a visit to Roscommon at the end of January according to the draft fixtures schedule which was released last week.

Coming off the back of a an early exit in the Championship season just past, the Red Hands will aim to build up a head of steam in the league in the early part of the year.

A provisional set of fixtures was circulated to intercounty managers last week for discussion, so slight changes are still possible before they are rubber-stamped.

As things presently stand, all of Tyrone’s games will take place on Sunday apart from their away clash against Mayo.

After opening against the Rossies, Tyrone will play three of their remaining six matches at O’Neill’s Healy Park. Among the visitors to Omagh will be last All-Ireland champions Kerry (March 5).

They will also host two of their biggest local rivals within Ulster, Donegal (Feb 5) and then Armagh in the seventh and final fixture (March 26).

The road trips that Tyrone will face, aside from Roscommon, is the short trip to Monaghan (Feb 26th), in a dress rehearsal for the Ulster Championship opener, and two journeys into Connaught to tackle Kevin McStay’s Mayo (March 18) and last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway on February 19.