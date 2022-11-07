This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Tyrone’s 2023 NFL schedule released

  • 7 November 2022
Tyrone’s 2023 NFL schedule released
Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly escapes the challenge from Armagh's Oisin O'Neill. The counties will meet in the last round of the 2023 NFL schedule. MC 11
Barry O'DonnellBy Barry O'Donnell - 7 November 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Carrickmore strike late in titanic tussle with Loughmacrory Hot-shot McCurry aims to fire Edendork to another County title Errigal crowned Senior champions Clonoe Ladies eye provincial glory

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY