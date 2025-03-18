U20 captain Clarke ‘buzzing’ for the start of title defence

TYRONE U20’s get their Ulster Championship campaign underway against Down this Wednesday evening at Páirc Elser – and suffice it to say that captain Joey Clarke is ready for action.

The Donaghmore defender was an integral component of last year’s all-conquering Tyrone U-20 team, their campaign climaxing in a swashbuckling victory over Kerry on a sun-drenched Sunday afternoon at Portlaoise last May.

Not only is he still eligible for selection and back in harness, but he’s been appointed captain, and he’ll lead his side out against Down on Wednesday – the first of four round-robin matches awaiting the Red Hands over the course of the next month, and Joey can’t wait to get started.

“I’m really looking forward to the first game at this stage. We’ve put in a lot of work over the winter months, and as soon as you see the weather brightening up and the games coming up, you’re buzzing for it.”

Clarke has come through the ranks of a vaunted Donaghmore set-up, winning a bagful of underage titles, though he says donning the county colours is something special and has played a big part in his development as a footballer.

“The quality of managers I’ve had with Tyrone has been class at really brings you on, and on top of that you’re playing with lads you wouldn’t have the chance to line out with at schools and club level. You’re playing with lads who are of a seriously high standard, so it’s great to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, manager Paul Devlin always has one eye on the long-term prospects of talented young players coming through the ranks at the Red Hand County.

Tyrone can call upon a sizeable number of last year’s all-conquering panel, including their new captain and vice-captain, Joey Clarke and Callum Daly.

That’s not to mention a certain Eoin McElholm, Man of the Match in last year’s All-Ireland U-20 final, who has accrued significant game-time at senior inter-county level in the last couple of months. For the next while, however, his primary focus will be the u-20s.

It’s something that takes careful consideration, which manager Paul Devlin discussed ahead of next Wednesday’s group stage opener.

“Eoin has been with us and he’ll be available next week. It comes down to the desire of the lad himself. Last year Ben Cullen made the call to play for the seniors.

“You have to make the call for the best of the team. I see some teams playing lads in u-20 matches who aren’t otherwise available, and that’s something I wouldn’t do when I’ve been training a group of 32 all year.

“I have to be honest with the lads I have with me. Michael Rafferty and Ronan Cassidy decided last year to stay with the u-20s and they were more than capable of going to the next level.

“Shea O’Hare was the same, he stayed with us for his final year of U-20 football and I think it really stuck to him – as he went on he really excelled and learnt a lot about himself as a player.”

A batch of former Minor and U-20 stars have graduated to the senior ranks in recent years, some of whom have developed into an important part of the Tyrone set-up, though quite a number are no longer part of the inter-county circuit.

Asked why that is, Devlin said: “Some lads pick up injuries, they’re stepping into a heavier level of training and gym work. You do see some other lads struggle to step up.

“When I look back to my own playing days, you’re going into the senior set-up as a 22-year-old. Now some lads are 19 going on 20. It’s like the old saying you hear around the Loughshore, the bone has to harden you a wee bit, and maybe that’s an issue. It’s a big step up and takes time to get bedded into senior football.”