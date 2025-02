SEAMUS Woods, a man who has served GAA in Tyrone and beyond with great distinction for more than half a century, was the recipient of a prestigious President’s Award at last Friday evening’s ceremony in Croke Park.

Seamus joined Omagh CBS as a pupil in 1959 and as a goalkeeper, was the youngest member of the historic 1963 D’Alton Cup team, the school’s first success in College’s football.

He continued his Gaelic career at Queen’s University, Belfast where he lined out at full forward on the Sigerson side which lost the 1970 final to UCC, but it also introduced him to the world of administration as Chairman of Queen’s GFC.

His displays at full forward also brought him to the attention of the Tyrone selectors, where he had the honour of lining out for his county, before playing for the Carrickmore side.

His return to Omagh CBS in 1971, as a teacher of Latin and Irish, saw him throw himself readily into coaching MacRory Cup and other football sides. He continued in this role until his retirement in 2004.

With his brothers, Seamus lined out for Naomh Colmcille, Carrickmore and as a full forward and Club Chairman, was a member of the victorious treble winning Championship winning side of 1977-79.

His marriage in 1974 to Teresa had seen him moving to Clanabogan and having kept his links with Carrickmore over many years both on the field and in the committee room, he threw his efforts behind his new club, Drumragh Sarsfields in 2004 where he had coaching success with men’s and LGFA teams.

His attention to detail and work as secretary of Ulster Colleges earned national recognition and in 2009-12, he was appointed to chair both the CCCC and the Central Referee Appointments Committee and was chair of the Post Primary Schools Committee for 2015-21.

A key architect behind the successful implementation of the GAA Future Leaders Transition Year Programme, he was also instrumental in the merging of Ulster Colleges and Ulster Vocational Schools and produced a packed programme of games for young people in second level.

Just as he did this during his teaching career in Omagh CBS, he continues in similar vein today in all of the committees he works on and with all the volunteers on those bodies who he comes in contact with. To emphasise this fact, he is currently President of Carrickmore GFC, while also current Chairman of Drumragh GFC.