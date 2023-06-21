Unbeaten Drumragh are staying grounded

After five wins from five for Drumragh now the Sarsfields are certainly already well placed in the All-County League Division Three shake up.

Thet maintained their one hundred per cent winning start with a home victory against Drumquin last Friday night, though man of the match Patrick Colgan is not getting carried away.

“ You know we could win five games and that would be that, so it’s very much one game at a time. It’s back to the start again for us, nil nil again and we look ahead to Derrytresk this week. We haven’t won anything yet,” smiled the genial Colgan after the Clanabogan Park win.

While his personal contribution was excellent, he wasn’t alone. It was a solid team performance from Drumragh built on some fine individual displays overall. They now sit third in the table, with Cookstown and Fintona the pacesetters above them in a tight division.

Paddy Colgan, his rother and goalkeeper James, Ben Monk, veteran Benny Drumm and Eoin Montgomery all played well but the Sarsfields did hit seventeen wides against the Tones.

“We know we have to be more clinical, maybe that’s why we are not playing at a higher level. We can’t fault the boys they are creating the chances and I know it’s something we are working on. Not every game is going to be pretty but it’s about getting the two points,” confirmed the hard working half back.

“We expected Drumquin to be tough,” Colgan continued. “It was tough with them last year and this year they have been on top form and that’s showed in their results.”

Colgan also paid tribute to the players around him this term.

“Credit to them they are all doing the hard work, the likes of Ben (Monk) a wee man with a big heart, he never stopped there. He wasn’t alone either, there was a great shift, the man markers were so important for us against them. They had some firepower.”

Derrytesk are next up for Drumragh and while they lie tenth in the table they have pushed sides hard in their games so far losing narrowly to the top two. Sarsfields though will go into fully confident of maintaining their fine start.