Unbeaten under-14s book final berth

STRABANE Under 14s wrote another page into their growing list of achievements, travelling to and defeating the undefeated Banbridge to book themselves a spot in the League Winners Cup Final.

The junior youth side showed incredible heart and resilience to travel almost two hours, lose players to sickness, injury in the warm-up, have only one substitute available for the entirety of the game, yet still maintain their unbeaten record.

Strabane opened the scoring, when captain marvel, Johnny Sproule burst off the back of scrum to give the visitors a 0-5 lead, but the hosts fought back to score three breakaway tries.

This left the depleted Strabanimals facing a 17-5 mountain to climb, away from home – the pressure was most definitely on. These are the moments that test a team. Do they have what it takes to dig in, find that belief and find a way to comeback? These lads stood up and answered. Charlie ‘The Bull’ Baxter was the first to respond, with a trademark rampage to score, coolly converted by Jake Humphrey and the score looked more pleasing at 17-12, but Banbridge were still throwing everything they had at their visitors in attack.

Only superb defence from the whole team kept the door firmly shut. Crucial cover tackles by Johnny and Charlie and a timely steal at the breakdown by Ben Keys were highlights of a heroic defensive effort, against some huge attackers.

Banbridge used their big forwards to hammer relentlessly at the Strabane line, getting within inches of the whitewash, but they were continually repelled by a mixture of great tackling, hard counter-rucking and an unbroken spirit.

That was the high water mark for the homesters, and not long after the siege was lifted, prop Matty McGowan finished off a superb team try, diving over for a well deserved score. Kicker Humphrey would undoubtedly have preferred a simpler shot at goal, but he made light of the angle and nailed a tricky conversion to put Strabane into a 17-19 lead, with the clock winding down. Fittingly, skipper Sproule had the final word, scoring another fine try and Humphrey added the extras just as the ref blew the final whistle, with the lads and their loyal supporters gleefully celebrating a hard fought 17-26 victory.

Head coach Jason Mitchell was fulsome in praise for his team after the final whistle: “[Saturday] was unbelievable from the boys!,” he beamed.

“The belief they showed and their ability to find a way to win was nothing short of remarkable. Everyone deserves a massive pat on the back.

“However, I want to give special mention to our captain today — he was a massive example of leadership, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck and leading by example both in attack and defence.

“We had a lot of players step up today, especially when the going got tough, so boys I give you massive praise for that. Well done”

The 14s will now meet Virginia in the final at Meadowbank, Magherafelt tomorrow (Saturday 22nd February), and plans are already being set in place to empty this part of Tyrone of Strabane supporters. Please plan ahead to come along and cheer along this special group of players, they have certainly earned it.