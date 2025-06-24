Urney edge out their Clann neighbours

TYRONE ACL DIVISION 3B

Clann na nGael 0-16 Urney 1-14

URNEY clinched an away victory in this gruelling North Tyrone derby contest against rivals Clann na nGael, with only a point to separate them at the final whistle.

Advertisement

Both teams were joint-third ahead of the contest but it was St Columba’s who maintained their impressive recent form to get the win that placed them only two points shy of Tattyreagh.

The local rivals began the match with great intensity. Clann na nGael capitalised on early free kicks converted by their keeper Aaron Devine to accrue three points for their team.

The strong breeze seemed to favour the hosts in the first half as Clann na nGael converted multiple two-pointers early into proceedings, including a beautiful long-range effort from Kevin Moran on the left-hand side of the pitch to secure an eight-point lead.

The visitors initially struggled to compete in the aerial battles and were unable to maintain possession for much of the first half.

However, the gutsy efforts of the away side slowly chipped away at their opponents late into the half, with crucial conversions from Ryan Henry and Sean Hughes to diminish the hosts’ lead to 0-13 to 0-7 going into half-time.

A potential shoulder injury at the break for Clann na nGael captain Damien Ball would see Gareth McDermott come on for the final 30 minutes.

The game would prove to be a tale of two halves, as a resilient Urney took control on the restart with points from Sean Hughes and Conor Lafferty within the first five minutes.

Advertisement

Urney took the lead for the first time in the match after 42 minutes with a goal blasted from close range into the Clann na nGael net by Daniel Doherty.

The visitors extended their advantage with points from Kyle Henry, who excelled from the corner forward position throughout the half, attaining five points for his team.

The referee had a lot to deal with throughout the match, having to award multiple 13-metre frees to Clann na Gael, with conversions from Gareth McDermott keeping the hosts in the contest.

Urney converted what proved to be the final point through Sean Hughes, who secured the score under immense pressure, launching the ball between the posts whilst falling to the ground to cap off an exciting back-and-forth affair.

Scorers

Clann na Gael: Shea Browne (0-4,tp,tpf), Gareth McDermott (0-3,3f), Aaron Devine (0-3, 1 tpf,2f), Criostoir Browne 0-2 (tp), Kevin Moran (0-2,tp), Ciaran Kerlin, Ryan Devine (0-1 each)

Urney: Kyle Henry (0-5,1 tpf), Sean Hughes (0-4), Ryan Henry (0-3,2f), Daniel Lynch (1-0), Matthew Sproule, Conor Lafferty (0-1 each)

Teams

Clann na Gael: Aaron Devine, Cahir O’Neill, Conor Devine, Criostoir Browne, Ryan Tummon, Damien Ball, Ciaran Kerlin, Conor Kerlin, Kevin Moran, Ryan Devine, Shea Browne, Conor Harkin, Marc Henry, Gavin Tummon, Kelan Conway. Subs: Conor Dooher for Kelan Conway, Kieran O’Kane for Ryan Devine, Gareth McDermott for Damien Ball.

Urney: Keith Nelis, Sean Mc Coary, Barry Shovlin, Shea Sweeney, Gerard Devine, Luke Kelly, Daniel Lynch, Ryan Henry, Adrian Maxwell, Daniel Doherty, Conor Lafferty, Matthew Sproule, Sean Hughes, Conor Catterson, Kyle Henry.Subs: Ciaran Wolfe for Gerard Devine, Corey McCrea for Conor Lafferty.

Referee: Stephen McBride (Drumquin)