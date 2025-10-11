Urney launches its Grand Development Draw

URNEY St. Columba’s GAA held a historic development launch on Monday at the Urney Clubhouse, marking the beginning of the biggest Grand Draw in the Club’s history.

The event was a proud moment for everyone connected to the club as members, players, and supporters gathered to unveil ambitious plans to transform the future of Urney GAA. Over the coming months, Urney aims to raise record funds to deliver major improvements to club facilities and infrastructure.

The campaign sets out a bold vision to secure long-term growth and success for the club and wider community. The launch also marks the beginning of celebrations leading up to Urney’s 80th Anniversary in 2026.

Founded in 1946, Urney St. Columba’s is the oldest existing GAA club in the North Tyrone area, with a proud legacy built on community spirit and commitment.

The Development Draw offers supporters the chance to contribute directly to this exciting new chapter.

Tickets are priced at £20 each, 3 for £40, or 10 for £100. Urney St. Columba’s GAA extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and continues to support this once-in-a-generation project.