Urney progress in playoffs at Brackaville’s expense

ACL DIVISION 3B PLAYOFF

Urney 3-12 Brackaville 0-9

URNEY made home advantage count at the weekend when they proved too strong for Brackaville as they made it back-to-back promotion playoffs win in Division 3B to set up a winners takes all clash with Tattyreagh this Sunday in Newtownstewart.

The St.Columbas were up for it from the first whistle and by halftime two goals had given them a 2-6 to 0-6 cushion. In the second half it was only a matter of keeping their opponents at arm’s length and they just did that on a day when Brackaville finished the contest with fourteen men.

Jon Paul McMenamin and Luke Kelly were the players who raised green flags in the opening period as the Roes struggled to repeat the sort of form that they had displayed in the Championship.

Ronan McHugh, Dale McSorley and Shea Fee were on target for Brackaville with Urney matching that points tally thanks to efforts from Ryan Henry, Conor McDaid, Jamie McAleer and Sean Hughes.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and when it came the way of the St.Columbas through McDaid there was no way back for the visitors.

They did keep plugging away with scores from Fee and McSorley while Urney keeper Keith Nelis helped keep them at bay with a couple of decent saves.

Anthony Crossan gave the home side a solid platform in the midfield engine room with the likes of Kelly and Adrian Maxwell working hard for the team. Henry finished with four points from frees with McDaid claiming 1-2 and McMenamin and Kelly weighing in with 1-1 apiece.