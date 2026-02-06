Valley grind out victory over Navan

IT’S as you were at the top of Energia All-Ireland League 2B as the top three teams all won, including Clogher Valley, who remain second after earning a bonus point triumph over Navan.

The game started on a fairly even footing with Callum Smyton opening the scoring for Stephen Bothwell’s men after only seven minutes before David Maxwell converted. A penalty try then followed for the visitors after Tom Gavigan scored and converted his own score for the home side.

Clogher went into half time within touching point of the all-important bonus point when Philip Wilson dotted down but their fourth score proved elusive until, with 15 minutes remaining, Matthew Bothwell broke through to complete the scoring, keeping his side ahead of third placed UL Bohemians on points difference after they thumped Sligo 52-17.

“It wasn’t pretty but we got there,” Bothwell exclaimed. “It was important we got that bonus point. We got three tries before half-time, so it went on for long enough. We put a bit of pressure on against an awkward team to play against.

“I’m glad to get over the line.”

Having beaten two of the bottom three in the last fortnight, Clogher will turn their attentions to bottom side, Enniscorthy this coming Saturday when they visit The Cran and Bothwell won’t be taking them lightly. “They fought hard [on Saturday] with [league leaders] Galwegians,” he observed. “They won’t lie down but we’ll be aiming for the same result, a bonus point, that’s our intention anyway.”

Clogher Valley RFC host Enniscorthy tomorrow (Saturday) at 2:30pm. The bucket collection lifted at the game will be going to Cancer Fund For Children, and the club would like to encourage all spectators to wear something yellow to the match, to show their support to the charity.