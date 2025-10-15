BROUGHT TO YOU BY
VIDEO: Clonoe O’Rahilly’s get ready for county final day

  • 15 October 2025
VIDEO: Clonoe O’Rahilly’s get ready for county final day
Clonoe vice-chairman Sean McCabe.
Niall GartlandBy Niall Gartland - 15 October 2025
Clonoe O’Rahilly’s will seek to complete a memorable league and championship double when they take on Eglish in Sunday’s Intermediate final showdown at O’Neill Park. We visited the club for a chat with their vice-chairperson Sean McCabe, and management member Stephen O’Neill about the big game and more.

