VIDEO: Clonoe O’Rahilly’s get ready for county final day

Clonoe O’Rahilly’s will seek to complete a memorable league and championship double when they take on Eglish in Sunday’s Intermediate final showdown at O’Neill Park. We visited the club for a chat with their vice-chairperson Sean McCabe, and management member Stephen O’Neill about the big game and more.
