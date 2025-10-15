BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

VIDEO: Eglish St Patrick’s braced for Sunday’s Intermediate final

  • 15 October 2025
VIDEO: Eglish St Patrick’s braced for Sunday’s Intermediate final
Eglish chairman Brian Murtagh.
Niall GartlandBy Niall Gartland - 15 October 2025
Less than a minute

Eglish St Patrick’s are bidding to win their third ever Tyrone Intermediate Championship final in Sunday’s showdown with Clonoe. Excitement is at fever-pitch in the club, and we caught up with their club chairperson Brian Murtagh for a chat ahead of the big game.

Related posts:

We Are Tyrone GAA Podcast: Sean Cavanagh’s memories of 2005 We Are Tyrone GAA Podcast: Focus on Intermediate semi-finals We Are Tyrone GAA Podcast: Focus on Senior semi-finals

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleri