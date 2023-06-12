Vital Wicklow win for Red Hand Ladies

TYRONE 3-10 WICKLOW 1-10

TYRONE Ladies opened their account in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship with a six-point win over Wicklow at Lannleire on Sunday.



In the end, game management and three excellent goals proved the difference from a well-drilled Red Hand side..

Joanne Barrett and Meabh Corrigan had a fine game at the back for the Ulster side, goalkeeper Sinead McVey was sharp and, through the middle, Emma Jane Gervin and McHugh sent in some great ball with Grainne Rafferty always an option as Caitlin Campbell and Maria Canavan looked assured.

Emma Hegarty’s stunning goal on the break had Tyrone three points ahead on the whistle, the Donaghmore player’s goal coming after a great run down the right and intelligent play from her at the end.

Her score was just one of three great first half goals.

Maria Canavan had tagged on an early point from the right but the response from Wicklow was swift. Marie Kealy pointed, and Winders combined with Aimee Maher to score a fine goal.

Credit to the Red Hands, they settled well. Canavan and Aoife Horisk landed points with Kealy keeping the Garden side ahead with a free as they also carved out some chances in front of goal, McVey equal to the danger.

Wicklow were caught napping as McVey sent McHugh through for her goal on 11 minutes. It was a fine bustling run from the Tyrone captain.

Tyrone pressed ahead after that as Wicklow missed several scorable frees. Caitlin Campbell, Aoife McGahan, Emma Jane Gervin and Canavan were all on target as they went five ahead.

Howqever, the Wicklow side came back strong in the final ten minutes with four scores on the trot from Kealy to leave a point between them.

They were unlucky not to goal too, when Ruby Keogh had an effort blocked out by Jo Barrett.

The cracking goal from Hegarty pushed Tyrone four clear again. Kealy responded with a late point to leave it a three-point gap at the break. That lead should have been more within 30 seconds of the restart as Hegarty sent Campbell, the ball slipping inches wide.

Scores in the second half were at a premium as Tyrone fluffed their lines, hitting five wides to Wicklow’s two in the third quarter. Canavan’s tidy point on the stroke of 45 minutes had Tyrone four ahead although McHugh was carded as Kealy closed the gap to three again.

Yet Wicklow were not allowed to get a grip on proceedings as Niamh Hughes drove at the Leinster side as the defence snapped up everything that came their way

Kealy carved out an opening and closed the gap to a manageable two with ten minutes left although great work from Sasha Byrne saw her point from distance and Hughes out on the left cut away from two defenders and sparked the opening for Campbell who drove in a third Tyrone goal.

Credit to Wicklow, Sarah Evans lashed over a Wicklow point with four minutes to go. On McHugh’s return she almost forced a fourth goal, Gorman scrapping the ball off the line.