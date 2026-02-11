Wallace confirmed as next manager of Ardstraw

Christopher Wallace has been confirmed as the next manager of Ardstraw Football Club.

The former Newbuildings manager fills the vacancy at the Fermanagh and Western League Division Two club following the departure of Raymond Clarke 10 days ago.

As suggested in last week’s Ulster Herald, Wallace was the front runner to become the next ‘Straw manager and the Vaughan’s Holm club confirmed that this evening.

On taking the reins Wallace said he was relishing the challenge ahead.

“I’m really excited to be the next manager of Ardstraw Football Club. I’m particularly impressed with the club’s ambition and fantastic facilities. I’m ready to tackle this new challenge head on and propel the club forward,” he said.

Having managed, and won multiple trophies, at intermediate level, a buoyant Wallace hopes to bring a fresh perspective to Ardstraw, with his own style and approach to the game.

“I’m fully committed to injecting a professional approach and relentless work ethic. Every session, every match and every moment will see me giving my absolute all. My goal is clear, to achieve success and restore the clu to its rightful place.”

Paul Fusco will remain in temporary charge for the remainder of this season while Wallace familiarises himself with the club in preparation for the 2026-27 campaign