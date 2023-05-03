Watson hoping to take momentum into Brands Hatch

ANDREW Watson returns to action this weekend with CarStore Power Maxed Racing as the British Touring Car Championship heads to Kent, for round two at Brands Hatch’s Indy circuit.

The Donaghmore man will no doubt be looking to build upon a very impressive debut performance in the opening round, at Donington Park, which saw him take home the Jack Sears Trophy as well as claiming an Independent race victory.

Andrew will be looking to replicate that success at Brand Hatch’s 1.2 mile Indy circuit and will be coming to the track full of confidence.

“I’m looking forward to Brands Hatch this weekend,” he acknowledged. “Compared to the opening round, we now know that we should be fighting inside that top ten, so that gives us a clear target in mind to aim for and build towards.



Advertisement

“We know we can be near the front, which is great. The team are in confident spirits, so there’s no reason we can’t pick up our momentum from Donington and go even better this time around.



“It’s a different compound of tyre this weekend too, the hybrid system will come into play a bit more and level out the field too, so it should be an action-packed weekend. There’s no reason it can’t be another great weekend, results-wise.”

It will no doubt be an action packed race weekend, with the short and sharp nature of the circuit providing the drivers with little to no margin for error. With ultra-close racing and lap times across the entire field often separated by less than one second, Saturday’s qualifying session could be key to a successful weekend.

Sunday’s triple header of races are scheduled to get underway at 11:50 (BST), 14:30 and 17:15 respectively.

You can tune in with live coverage of Saturday’s qualify session available to stream on itv.com/btcc, as well as a television broadcast available on ITV4 from 11:15 on Sunday. Live timing is also available for all sessions across the weekend.