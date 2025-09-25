We Are Tyrone GAA Podcast: Sean Cavanagh’s memories of 2005

A special day and a special year. Today is the 20th anniversary of Tyrone’s famous victory over Kerry in the 2005 All-Ireland final, and Niall Gartland spoke to five-time All-Star Sean Cavanagh about his memories of a historic season, culminating in one of the all-time great All-Ireland final showdowns in front of 80,000 enthralled spectators at Croke Park.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)