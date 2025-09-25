BROUGHT TO YOU BY
We Are Tyrone GAA Podcast: Sean Cavanagh’s memories of 2005

  • 25 September 2025
Sean Cavanagh in action in the 2005 final.
A special day and a special year. Today is the 20th anniversary of Tyrone’s famous victory over Kerry in the 2005 All-Ireland final, and Niall Gartland spoke to five-time All-Star Sean Cavanagh about his memories of a historic season, culminating in one of the all-time great All-Ireland final showdowns in front of 80,000 enthralled spectators at Croke Park.

