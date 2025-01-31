‘We will have to be at our very best’- McCurry

SEASONED Tyrone attacker Darren McCurry insists that they will have to be at ‘their very best’ to come away from the home of the All-Ireland champions with the spoils this Saturday night.

Despite being buoyed by the nature of their seven point triumph over Derry in their National League opener last weekend, the classy Edendork marksman remains guarded about writing up their prospects heading to the Athletic Grounds.

McCurry, who was marking his 160th competitive appearance in the Red Hand jersey in Omagh, warns that Armagh will be desperate for a victory on home soil, especially after their loss last weekend out west in Salthill.

“ Every game in Division One is a massive challenge and you have to be playing well to get a result. We will prepare well in training this week for what is a big game against Armagh.

“ They will be eager to bounce back after losing to Galway first day out and the place will no doubt be buzzing as it’s their first home game since winning the All Ireland and no doubt there will be a big crowd.

“ They are an unbelievable side as they showed last season and its never easy to get a result at the Athletic Grounds in either League or Championship. It is always a massive battle between two neighbouring counties and this weekend will be no different. We are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead and we will have to be at our best to get a result.”

McCurry made a bit of history against Derry when he became the first Tyrone player to score a ‘Two Pointer’, having curled over a sweet strike from outside the new 40m arch in the closing stages at Healy Park.

It was a strike which helped to put Tyrone out of sight though he insisted that a collective effort was required from everyone across the field if a team is to thrive under the new ‘rule enhancements’ now brought on board in football.

“ I thought the whole side on the night was immense. Michael McKernan was outstanding driving forward from the half back line and grabbing a goal as well as a couple of points while big Brian Kennedy was immense in midfield.

“ Different players stood up at different times to get scores and that is what is needed with these new rules, you need scores from all over the field. The new rules are meant to suit the inside forwards but you still have to work very hard to get into the right positions.”

Overall Tyrone supporters will have been pleased with what they witnessed in Malachy O’Rourke’s first match at the helm as manager, as they withstood a second half Derry revival to come on strong down the home straight.

That was an opinion echoed by McCurry, though he was critical of the home side’s showing in the third quarter, despite playing with the advantage of a strong breeze, when they struggled for scores.

“ The aim was to get two points first day out and we achieved that. I felt that we played some good football in the first half and we probably should have been further in front as we missed a couple of goal chances but we got the job done and that is all that matters.

“ It was a strong wind and we ran a lot against it in the first half as it wasn’t easy to kick the ball. The slippy underfoot conditions were also a factor but we still managed to create a lot of good chances. Conor Glass scored an unbelievable goal at the start of the second half and that brought them right back into it.

“ I thought that our shot selection at times in the second half wasn’t the best, especially in the third quarter, and that is something that we will have to work on before the Armagh game on Saturday evening.”