Wicklow repel Red Hand camogs in closing stages

Tyrone 1-9 Wicklow 1-12

TYRONE senior camogs couldn’t quite get the scores they were looking for in the final quarter of a hard-hitting and absorbing All-Ireland group stage encounter against Wicklow on Saturday at Derrytresk.

These are two evenly matched teams who have developed a healthy rivalry and the contest was played at a frantic pace from start-to-finish with both sets of players giving it absolutely everything for their respective causes.

The Red Hand camogs can reflect with pride on their efforts, and there were some really outstanding individual performances, but try as they might, they couldn’t get the sliotar over the bar as the game reached its cresendo and that thwarted their hopes of making it two from two in the group stages.

Aine Cunningham notched the first score of the day from a 45 with only 50 seconds on the clock before Wicklow found their feet and then something, rattling off 1-2 without reply, a goal and a point of which came from their dangerous full-forward Aoife Nic Dhonnacca.

Late inclusion Aishling O’Toole made it 1-2 to 0-1 in Wicklow’s favour though Tyrone responded with an excellent team score, corner-back Bronagh Moohan brilliantly intercepting at the back, seconds before Aine McNulty, who was in top, top form, found her range down the other end of the pitch.

Wicklow looked threatening on their forays forward, however, and tagged on the next two scores, Nic Dhonnaccaa adding her personal tally as the clock ticked into the second quarter.

Emer Cunningham, who worked tirelessly across the hour, scored a goal for Tyrone, her pointed effort ending up in the back of the Wicklow net, leaving only a point between the team, while there were further defensive heroics from Moohan and Grainne Rafferty, helping to ensure that Wicklow would only muster a single point – from a free – in the closing ten minutes of the half.

Tyrone hit a purple patch with three points from play in quick succession – Aine McNulty pinging two of them and midfielder Aisling Hagan getting the other, nudging their side into a 1-6 to 1-5 lead the interval.

The Garden County enjoyed the better start to the second half despite of the best efforts of Meaghan Clarke and Grainne McDonald and others. Their corner-forward Ciara Connolly scored three points in-a-row, all from the dead ball, to open up a 1-8 to 1-6 lead, before Aine McNulty landed her fourth of the day for Tyrone.

Wicklow seemed re-energised and got the next two scores, though Tyrone weren’t down and out and responded in kind with two sensational points from play from Emer Cunninghan.

With 20 minutes remaining it was anyone’s game (Wicklow led by the bare minimum) and there was a prolonged spell were neither side troubled the scoreboard, in large part due to the diligence of the respective defences.

Ultimately though, it was Wicklow who had enough on the day. Aishling O’Toole found space and converted, and then as the clock ticked into injury time, Connolly scored the final point of the day. A narrow defeat for Tyrone then, but perhaps with a shade more luck it could’ve been a different outcome.

Scorers

Tyrone: Emer Cunningham (1-2), Aine McNulty (0-4), Aine Cunningham (0-2, 1f, 1 45), Aisling Hagan (0-1)

Wicklow: Aoife Nic Donnacca (1-3), Ciara Connolly (0-4, 2f, 1 45), Aisling O’Toole Sophie Bermingham (0-2 each), Roisin Byrne (0-1)

Teams

Tyrone: Eimear Colton, Bronagh Moohan, Mairead Donnelly, Beth Jones, Grainne Cassidy, Meaghan Clarke, Grainne McDonald, Aisling Hagan, Rachel O’Neill, Emer Cunningham, Grainne Rafferty, Aine Cunningham, Aine McNulty, Lauren Fitzgerald, Siobhan Donnelly. Subs: Aoife McDonald for Moohan, Roisin McErlean for Hagan, Roisin O’Neill McKee for Fitzgerald

Wicklow: Leanne Liffely, Casey Kelly, Ciara Wafer, Faye Corrigan, Hannah Doyle, Aoife Connolly, Eimear O’Toole, Aishling O’Toole, Elizabeth Burke, Sophie Bermingham, Shannagh Goetelen, Aobha Harmon, Ciara Connolly, Aoife Nic Dhonnacca, Roisin Byrne