LAST week saw the final of nine weeks of both the Scotts Fuels Winter League and the Seniors Winter League at Omagh Golf Club. A huge congratulations to all winners.

Results

Scotts Fuels Winter league winners: 1, Scott Brier; 2;Jim Wallace; Section 0-11, 1, Jim Campbell; 2, Keith McMillan; Section 12-18, 1, Paul Donnelly; 2, Paul Houston; Section 19+, 1, Gerard Donaghy; 2, Malachy Treanor.

Seniors Winter league winners: Overall winner and holder of Michael McAleer Trophy, Malachy McCaughey; 2, Terry McGinty; 3, Oliver O’Neill; Section 0-15, 1, Stephen McGinty; 2, Tommy Doran; 3, Fergus Scobie; Section 16-19, 1, Sean Curneen; 2, Tony Mclaughlin; 3, J J Campbell; Section 20+, 1, Cathal Moore; 2, Brian McCullagh; 3, David Edgar.

