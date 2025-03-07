Wounded hurlers off to Kildare on Saturday

TYRONE’s campaign in Division Two of the National Hurling League has resulted in a series of big defeats so far, but their manager has strongly defended the team’s participation in the higher ranks as the Red Hands prepare for another tough encounter this weekend.

It was extremely tough for the Stephen McGarry-managed side as they crashed to Down by nearly forty points (9-25 to 0-13) last Sunday. Now they are getting set to face a Kildare team which is also in promotion contention and comfortably defeated them at Dungannon a year ago.

But Tyrone’s hopes have been hit by retirements and both long and short-term injuries. Nevertheless, McGarry believes that there ae positives despite the headline grabbing nature of last weekend’s loss and a disappointing campaign so far.

“We always knew that Down were going to be a terrific team and a couple of levels above where we’re at. They’ll be expecting to do well in the Joe McDonagh Cup and are a team capable of competing in Division One B,” said the Ballycastle man.

“It was a shock in the first 20 minutes or so to see the level of physicality. Down’s pace, skill and running off the ball was a bit of a reality-check for our players. But we have still learned plenty from this game and the other games so far.

“When you’re missing five or six players it does make a difference even though it’s obviously not going to bridge the gap completely. We’re not going to be dwelling on the defeat to Down. The result hurts now, but when the dust settles the young players especially will benefit from having been exposed to this level of hurling.

Now Tyrone renew acquaintances against Kildare this Saturday. The game is scheduled for Newbridge and will see the Red Hands bid to improve on last weekend’s showing and perhaps even caused what would be a major surprise.

“We know our fate in Division Two and it’s about ensuring that we’re on target for the Christy Ring Cup,” added McGarry.

“It’s about ensuring that players becomg accustomed to this level of hurling.

“Donegal defeated Kerry in the National League and there is very little difference between ourselves and Donegal. I do think Down and Kildare are a right bit ahead of everyone else.

“We could beat Donegal later in the year and it will be a competitive game. There are a lot of mitigating circumstances for us at the moment. We had 11 U-20s in the match against Meath a few weeks ago, and there are lads returning from injury.

“The Christy Ring remains the ultimate aim. We’ll be as competitive as we can be in the next two fixtures against Kildare and Kerry, but we are aiming to be at our strongest for the championship, so nothing has really changed.”