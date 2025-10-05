WRC co-driver hails ‘brilliant’ Bushwhacker experience

AARON Johnston enjoyed his first ever experience as a rally driver when he competed behind the wheel of a Toyota Starlet during the 50th anniversary running of Omagh Motor Club’s McKelvey Construction Bushwhacker Rally.

The 30-year-old Fintona man, who has experienced two podium finishes at the World’s most famous ‘Gravel Grand Prix’, Rally Finland, as a co-driver for Toyota with Takamoto Katsuta, described his maiden venture behind the wheel as ‘brilliant’.

“It was a brilliant weekend’s craic!,” he beamed. “It went extremely well, I’m very happy. I had no idea what it would be like, how it was going to go and all the rest, but I am very happy and the speed – I wasn’t going slowly but I wasn’t pushing to do something stupid and end up in a ditch.

“I knew I was there to enjoy it, try to get around it and to enjoy myself, so there was no risk but still, the times, I was happy with them!

“I enjoyed myself and we had a great laugh in the car with Eoin [Treacy, co-driver] so all boxes ticked! It was a brilliant weekend!“

During Friday’s night stages and Saturday’s action, Johnston surprised many, including himself, with his pace, but he admits he finds it much easier to read pacenotes during his day job in the World Rally Championship than he did listening to Treacy’s instructions over the weekend.

“I found listening to pacenotes very difficult,” he admitted. “I made my own notes, but they were very, very simple. I knew that listening to them wouldn’t be that straightforward, but I didn’t think it would be as difficult as it was!”

While he couldn’t fault his weekend as a whole at the Bushwhacker, he admits not finishing the event was the only damp spot during two days he won’t forget in a hurry.

Unfortunately for Johnston and Treacy, the driveshaft on their Starlet gave up the ghost on stage seven, just three tests from the end.

“Of course it would have been nice to bring the car to the finish but the little car, for a tarmac car that had basically got a bit of extra protection underneath and gravel tyres, it did well!,” he beamed.

“I really enjoyed it and the driveshaft doesn’t annoy me in the slightest! Definitely, I’ll try it again at some stage.”