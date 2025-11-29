Accies girls to host ‘a major celebration’

RUGBY

WOMEN

OMAGH Accies Ladies RFC will host a major celebration of women’s sport tomorrow (Sunday), bringing together every female age group in the club for a full day of fixtures, finishing with the senior ladies’ match at 2pm.

The schedule includes games for U12, U14, U16 and U18 girls, followed by the senior Omagh Ladies who face Carrickfergus in the final league match of Phase 1 in Championship A. The event highlights the incredible growth of girls’ rugby in the area and the strong pathway now in place within the club.

An Omagh Accies spokesperson said: “Seeing every girls’ team and our senior women play on the same day is something special. It shows the pathway we’re building from player recruitment in local schools and the great work our coaches do, as well as the passion these players have for rugby.”

Omagh Accies also encourage all girls to get involved in rugby, with a position for everyone — whether fast, strong, tall, small, experienced or completely new to the sport. The club welcomes not just female rugby enthusiasts, but also male supporters to come along and cheer on their mothers, daughters, sisters, nieces and friends. This is a day for the whole community to get behind the players.

Families, supporters and local businesses are invited to attend, enjoy the action, and show their support. The clubhouse will be open for refreshments and socialising after the games.

The action will get underway at the Thomas Mellon Playing Fields from 11am tomorrow. For more information, visit Omagh Ladies RFC on Facebook or Instagram.