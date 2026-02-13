Accies set for semi’s

OMAGH Accies continued their good run of form last Saturday when they brushed aside Ballymena II at Eaton Park to book their place in the semi-finals of the Towns Cup.

Having reached the last four of the Junior Cup earlier this term, Stewart McCain’s men will be keen to go at least one step further in this competition but they know it won’t be easy with the likes of near neighbours Enniskillen, Ballynahinch II, Dromore and Academy still in the prestigious event.

On current form, however, Omagh will fancy their chances against whoever they get at the last four stage and Saturday’s performance at Ballymena was another example of the Accies progression, particularly in attack, this season.

After falling behind to an early penalty Omagh edged ahead when Ricky Hemphill forced his way over for the first try of the game, converted by Scott Elliott. But the home side responded with an unconverted effort to make it 8-7.

That was as good as it was to get for the Braidmen, however, as Omagh took control from that point on with Ryan Mitchell dotting down before Sam Beattie added an effort converted by Elliott before a penalty try left them comfortably ahead 26-8 at the break.

In the second half, the Accies again conceded first but once more regained control to see the game out comfortably as Elliott scored a try before Joe Duff and Ryan Mitchell both crossed the whitewash to conclude the scoring and move Omagh into the last four.

The Accies travel to CIYMS in Championship 1 tomorrow (Saturday).