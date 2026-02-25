Advertisement

Aerial photographs reveal arson damage to historic Omagh house

  • 25 February 2026
Aerial photographs reveal arson damage to historic Omagh house
The badly damaged interior of Crevenagh House.
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 25 February 2026
Less than a minute

THESE photographs show the damage which an arson attack has caused to one of the most historic buildings in Omagh.

The blaze at the derelict Crevenagh House was reported around 7.15pm on Sunday night.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the blaze, but police believe it was started deliberately.

The building, which is more than 200 years old, has suffered significant damage in the fire and there are concerns for its future.

These photos are taken from video footage supplied to We Are Tyrone by Carrickmore-based Emerald Aerials.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the time of the fire, or has information or video footage which may help with their enquiries, to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 1284 22/02/26.

Related posts:

Video: Historic Omagh building badly damaged by arsonists Arsonists cause ‘significant’ damage to historic Omagh building Heritage group’s anger at arson attack on historic Omagh house
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY