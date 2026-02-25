Aerial photographs reveal arson damage to historic Omagh house

THESE photographs show the damage which an arson attack has caused to one of the most historic buildings in Omagh.

The blaze at the derelict Crevenagh House was reported around 7.15pm on Sunday night.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the blaze, but police believe it was started deliberately.

The building, which is more than 200 years old, has suffered significant damage in the fire and there are concerns for its future.

These photos are taken from video footage supplied to We Are Tyrone by Carrickmore-based Emerald Aerials.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the time of the fire, or has information or video footage which may help with their enquiries, to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 1284 22/02/26.