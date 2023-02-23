Arrests take place in connection to Omagh shooting

THREE arrests have taken place in the Co Tyrone area in relation to the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, at Youthsport in Omagh last night.

The 48 year-old senior PSNI officer was shot multiple times as he loaded footballs into his car in his role as a coach with local soccer team, Beragh Swifts.

It is understood that the arrests earlier today have taken place at two locations in Omagh town and a third in Coalisland.

The PSNI have been conducted searches of the properties.

They have confirmed that they arrested three men aged 38, 45 and 47 under the Terrorism Act in Omagh and Coalisland in connection with the attempted murder and they are currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.