Castlederg man who died at the scene of a collision named locally

THE CASTLEDERG man who died at the scene of a road collision in Co Fermanagh on Friday night has been named locally as Alan Ivan (Aly) Boyd.

Mr Boyd was the owner of Harron Car Transport Ltd, a vehicle transportation company based in Kesh.

Tributes have been paid to the late business owner on social media.

Advertisement

A post from his wife Kathryn described him as ‘the best man there was’.

“We will be closed until further notice,” she said.

“We will be back. There is a mssive legacy to uphold and continue with the plans he made me very much aware of thankfully.

“We find peace that he will guide us in the direction which is required but in the mean time, we hope he will guide us and help us through these painful days until a plan is made.”

Further tributes poured in, including one from Mr Boyd’s previous employer Leitch Translift Ltd.

“A sad day at LTL with the terrible, tragic news of the loss of our dear friend and past colleague Aly Boyd,” they said. “You will forever be remembered Aly. “Resy easy our dear friend.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Kathryn and his young family, his father Colin and brothers Dean and Ian.”

Advertisement

Following Mr Boyd’s passing on Friday night police said they attended the scene of a collision in the Pettigo Road area of Kesh, shortly before 11pm.

A police spokesperson said, “The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious or as a result of the collision at this time.”

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Mr Boyd will be held in his home on Tuesday at 2pm followed by a committal in Castlederg Cemetery.