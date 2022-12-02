This year many local children will go without toys this Christmas.
The Ulster Herald, have teamed up with St Vincent de Paul to launch our Christmas Toy appeal.
We are appealing to readers to support the local children most in need this Christmas.
If you would like to donate toys for local children, please drop in your donations to our office in John Street from today.
Thank you for your support!
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)