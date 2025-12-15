Cookstown concert raises huge amount for charity

A KILDRESS man has raised almost £14,000 in aid of Parkinson’s following a grand variety concert in Cookstown.

Des Keenan, who has raised thousands for charity over the years, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 12 years ago.

On the night, in aid of local Parkinson’s support groups in Omagh and Magherafelt, the line-up boasted Barry Kirwan, Tiny Green Island, Wee Gerry, Grainne Small, Patsy O’Hagan, Sean Girvan School of Dancing and Dominique, with Seamus McNally as compère.

A lifelong fundraiser, the 72-year-old says he likes helping others who can’t help themselves.

“I have been fundraising for over 40 years now,” he explained. “It’s the habit of a lifetime. One of the biggest challenges for me with Parkinson’s has been going to a restaurant and struggling to use a knife and fork.

“However, I try to stay positive and rise above it the best I can.

“I think it’s important that I control Parkinson’s rather than allowing it to control me.”

Des’s fundraising record is remarkable.

At 60, he walked 200 miles to raise £70,000 for Action MS. Ten years later, he raised £100,000 by pulling a cooker around the North.

And earlier this year, he generated £50,000 for Charis Cancer Care in Mid Ulster.

Now, he is working on a book about his fundraising journey.

“It’s a book about the community and the people, not Des Keenan,” he said. “I’m hoping to have it out soon, all being well.”