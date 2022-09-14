Dazzling green fireball spotted in Tyrone skies

A DAZZLING green fireball meteor has been spotted shooting across the night sky this evening in Tyrone.

The blazing phenomenon has sparked much chatter on social media, with similar reports of the meteor being echoed across Ireland and the UK.

Occurring randomly throughout the year, a fireball meteor is a bright meteor which streaks across the sky – and can present in a variety of speeds and colours.

Lydia Lenaghan, who lives in the Fintona area, described tonight’s glowing spectacle as ‘a sight to be seen’.

“I had been driving between Irvinestown and Omagh at 10pm this evening, when I witnessed what appeared to be a firework,” she recalled. “It was flying across the sky, with sparks trailing behind it.

“It was only then that I realised it was a meteor of some sort.

“After arriving home, I read lots of comments on social media who had witnessed the same across Scotland and Northern Ireland,” she added. “It was a sight to be seen!”