This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Dozen golds secured by handballers at Croke Park

  • 5 August 2023
Dozen golds secured by handballers at Croke Park
The Tyrone Boys U13 team which captured the All Ireland Team of Six handball title in Croke Park last Saturday with stunning victories over Munster champions Cork and Leinster champions Wexford.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 5 August 2023
5 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY