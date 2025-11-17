Dungannon woman fulfils late husband’s dream of publishing book

A DUNGANNON woman has fulfilled her late husband’s dream of publishing a book focussing on the history of Dungannon Musical Society.

Titled ‘Golden Days’, the work offers a documented history of the musical society from 1946 to 1972.

Research for the book began when the late Bertie Foley, a Dungannon historian, was encouraged by his wife Dana to start gathering information and photographs documenting the history of the organisation.

Sadly, before finishing the book, Bertie passed away suddenly in April 2023.

“All the information he had gathered lay there for about a year and a half after his passing,” said Dana.

“Eventually, I thought I would do something with it, as I felt responsible for persuading him to do it.”

Dana said Golden Days includes plenty of old photographs, newspaper articles and show programmes from over the years.

“It had to be done,” Dana continued. “Bertie was always so passionate about keeping a record of it all as the musical society brought so much enjoyment to Dungannon in its time.”

The title ‘Golden Days’ was taken from the musical ‘The Student Prince’ which was just one of dozens of shows put on by the musical society over the years.

Recalling the impact that Dungannon Musical Society had on the town, Dana said, “People travelled from all over to see the shows in those days.

“They would come from Belfast, Dublin and further afield – it was a huge thing.”

Dana recalled how the efforts of Dungannon Musical Society were ‘very much a team effort’ from the people of Dungannon.

“It was all amateur-run,” she explained. Most people in Dungannon were involved in some way or another.

“If not acting or performing, they were promoting the shows, building the sets, or doing lighting of make up – it was very much a community effort, and the shows were always the highlight of the year.”

The book is available now locally and can be purchased in CR Print; Begley’s Sports Shop; Donaghy’s Chemist; Begley’s Gift Shop; Oratory Book Shop; Ciaran McRory’s Opticians; St Patrick’s Parish Office; and Bella Bleu in Dungannon.

It can also be purchased in O’Neill’s Cheminst in Coalisland and Sheehy’s Newsagents in Cookstown.