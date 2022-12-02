Eire Og Camogs set for trip to Cushendall

THE camogs of Eire Og, Carrickmore, are underdogs for this weekend’s Bridie McMenamin semi-final clash against Antrim heavyhitters Cushendall, but they’ll look forward to challenge of facing such a formidable outfit.

Antrim teams have come out on top of the Bridie McMenamin tournament for the last three years, so the Ruairi Ogs will naturally be favourites for the game. Moreover, they’ve also been handed home advantage, so Carrickmore face a considerable trek on Saturday morning just to get to the venue.

Carrickmore, who are managed by Tyrone camogie boss Declan Sherlock, qualified for the semi-final with an extremely impressive showing against Crosserlough of Cavan at the weekend, running out convincing 3-10 to 0-3 victors.

Aoibhinn Daly pointed four times as they surged into a 0-7 to 0-2 lead at the break. There were goals from Aoibhinn and Michaela Daly as well as Niamh Coyle as they ran away with the contest in the second-half.

Carrickmore are very much and up and coming team with plenty of talented young players coming through the ranks in recent years. They won their latest Tyrone Junior title with victory over Greencastle and will see this weekend’s clash against Ruairi Ogs as a good litmus test in terms of this squad’s development.