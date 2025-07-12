Farley: All-Ireland memories will last for a lifetime

WORKRATE combined with a calm approach when on the ball have been among the key hallmarks which have highlighted Cathal Farley’s immense contribution to Tyrone’s Minor run which culminated in All-Ireland glory at the weekend.

Goals in the Ulster Final against Cavan and then the All-Ireland quarter final clash with Cork are also key memories for the young Beragh Red Knights teenager to take from the campaign. Most important of all, though, he is now the proud holder of an All-Ireland medal and follows in some illustrious footsteps from his club.

All that aside, though, the student at Omagh CBS is well aware of the responsibility that comes with achievement at this level. He was immensely satisfied with the win over Kerry, and also aware of the need to push on at club, schools and county level.

Advertisement

“Winning this All-Ireland is worth every bit of effort that we put in. This has been the target and players have put their bodies on the line in the final and during the rest of our games,” he said.

“Everyone made the effort and it is definitely worth it in the end. The final was very tight, Kerry had their purple patch and when they went a point or two ahead we just had to settle, take our time, get the hands on the ball and get back into it.”

Cathal’s season has seen him make a mark in the Red Hand attack, while also helping out in the defence when the occasion demanded.

As Tyrone celebrated with their Ulster League and championship cups and the Thomas Markham Cup, there was a chance for the players, management, families and supporters to savour what was the perfect climax to a memorable season.

“Diarmuid Martin’s point was a crucial one, and then the interception by Vincent Gormley at the very end. Those wee things made a massive difference,” he added.

“We were under pressure and those things saved us. For the group, this is a great achievement for Tyrone, especially after waiting 15 years for this.

“It’s very special for Gerry who has made such a great effort with this team, Ciaran, Niall, Seanie, Collie, Tommy and all the boys. We were just praying to get this success and it’s unreal.

Advertisement

“The experience from the likes of Ciaran Gourley and Niall Gormley is just brilliant. You learn so much from them and just want to be like them. They are role models for us boys, we look up to them and it’s lethal that they’re part of the backroom team.

“But we have to push on from here with the U-20s and hopefully the seniors in the future. This group might not be together ever again, but the memories last for life. This gets us ready for the U-20s and the seniors.”