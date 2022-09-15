This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Former boss says Junior Cup success put Harps on the map

  • 15 September 2022
Former boss says Junior Cup success put Harps on the map
Seamus Fanthorpe with the Junior Cup in 2012
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 15 September 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Derby delight for Beragh and Derg Res as Harps salvage point IFA confirms that all football activity to resume Omagh to host first MMA event in St Enda’s Hall Omagh coach frustated by derby defeat to Dungannon

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY